Teen charged after vehicle hit by gunfire in Montgomery subdivision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a minor after reports of shots being fired in the Arrowhead subdivision, located just off Atlanta Highway, Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Ocala Drive around 8:30 a.m. on a call reporting a shooting in the area. On scene, investigators spoke to a witness who said her vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. There were no injuries.

A 16-year-old boy has since been taken into custody and now faces one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. The teen is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Montgomery police were unable to provide any other details about the suspect or a motive as the investigation continues.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.