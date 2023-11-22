Advertise
Teen charged after vehicle hit by gunfire in Montgomery subdivision

Arrowhead
Arrowhead(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a minor after reports of shots being fired in the Arrowhead subdivision, located just off Atlanta Highway, Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Ocala Drive around 8:30 a.m. on a call reporting a shooting in the area. On scene, investigators spoke to a witness who said her vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. There were no injuries.

A 16-year-old boy has since been taken into custody and now faces one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. The teen is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Montgomery police were unable to provide any other details about the suspect or a motive as the investigation continues.

