Turkey Day Classic Parade route, road closures
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A number of streets in downtown Montgomery will be closed Thursday morning for the Turkey Day Classic Parade.
The parade, hosted by WSFA 12 News anchors Sally Pitts and Rosanna Smith, starts at 9 a.m.
The following roads will be blocked to traffic:
- Montgomery Street
- Church Street
- Commerce Street
- Court Street
- Perry Street
- Lawrence Street
- McDonough Street
- Hull Street
- Decatur Street
- Union Street
- Bainbridge Street
- Ripley Street
- Jackson Street
- Pelham Street
- Hilliard Street
A detailed map of the closures and the parade route can be found below:
