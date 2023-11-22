Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Turkey Day Classic Parade route, road closures

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A number of streets in downtown Montgomery will be closed Thursday morning for the Turkey Day Classic Parade.

The parade, hosted by WSFA 12 News anchors Sally Pitts and Rosanna Smith, starts at 9 a.m.

The following roads will be blocked to traffic:

  • Montgomery Street
  • Church Street
  • Commerce Street
  • Court Street
  • Perry Street
  • Lawrence Street
  • McDonough Street
  • Hull Street
  • Decatur Street
  • Union Street
  • Bainbridge Street
  • Ripley Street
  • Jackson Street
  • Pelham Street
  • Hilliard Street

A detailed map of the closures and the parade route can be found below:

Turkey Day Classic Parade route, road closures
Turkey Day Classic Parade route, road closures(Source: Alabama State University, City of Montgomery)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being...
3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
ALEA opens homicide probe after Selma Police Department employee fatally shot
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Crews are clearing land in West Alabama for a new highway. A four-lane road will stretch from...
Overcoming Poverty: West Alabama highway expected to bring economic opportunity
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue

Latest News

Nick Saban boils down the Iron Bowl much as he would any other game. Strip away the hype and...
No. 8 Alabama carries playoff hopes into Iron Bowl against Auburn
The holiday season is right around the corner and many across our area are getting into the...
2023 holiday events across central Alabama
Joshua Kean
DeKalb Co. man serving prison sentence hospitalized after being assaulted by another inmate
The 2021 Alabama state Christmas tree being placed at the steps of the Capitol on Nov. 29, 2021.
Alabama State Capitol Christmas Tree to arrive Monday