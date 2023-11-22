MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A number of streets in downtown Montgomery will be closed Thursday morning for the Turkey Day Classic Parade.

The parade, hosted by WSFA 12 News anchors Sally Pitts and Rosanna Smith, starts at 9 a.m.

The following roads will be blocked to traffic:

Montgomery Street

Church Street

Commerce Street

Court Street

Perry Street

Lawrence Street

McDonough Street

Hull Street

Decatur Street

Union Street

Bainbridge Street

Ripley Street

Jackson Street

Pelham Street

Hilliard Street

A detailed map of the closures and the parade route can be found below:

Turkey Day Classic Parade route, road closures (Source: Alabama State University, City of Montgomery)

