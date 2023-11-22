Two vehicle wreck claims life of Coffee County woman

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Coffee County woman Tuesday afternoon.

Glenda Richards, 42, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene, per Coffee County Cornoer Arnold Woodham.

The wreck occurred just inside Coffee County on Alabama Highway 125.

Richards was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the head-on collision.

ALEA and the Coffee County Coroner’s Officer are investigating.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.