2023 Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Stores and malls are preparing for the holiday shopping season to kick off on Black Friday.

Here are the hours for some stores and malls in Montgomery and surrounding areas for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday:

EastChase

All stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Target - Friday – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s - Friday – 5 a.m. to midnight

Best Buy - Friday – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Eastdale Mall

All stores and the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving

JC Penney – Friday – Will open at 5 a.m.

At Home and Bath & Body Works – Friday – Will open at 6 a.m.

Belk and all other stores – Friday – Will open at 7 a.m.

Montgomery Walmarts

Closed Thursday

Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Auburn Mall

Click here for holiday hours for holiday hours

Prattville Target

Closed Thursday

Friday – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Greenville Walmart

Closed Thursday

Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Andalusia Walmart

Closed Thursday

Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Troy Walmart

Closed Thursday

Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

