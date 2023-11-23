Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says

File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's...
File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Article headlines will once again be shown on posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CEO Elon Musk announced the feature was returning,

He removed the headlines under posts of links in early October.

At the time, Musk said it was because it would look better without them, but users have complained that without the headlines, posts lack context.

Their return will appear a little different though.

Musk says the headline would overlay the image of an article rather than below it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
ALEA opens homicide probe after Selma Police Department employee fatally shot
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being...
3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika
John Wright
Montgomery Police searching for missing Montgomery man
Woodley Gardens had multiple complaints of no hot water and feces backing up into bathrooms.
Montgomery City Council votes to take legal action over apartments’ living conditions

Latest News

Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’