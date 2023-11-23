ASU dominates Tuskegee 41-3 in 2023 Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State was victorious in the 2023 Turkey Day Classic, as the Hornets beat Tuskegee’s Golden Tigers 41-3.

The Hornets gained an early lead after wide receiver Robert McMinn returned the opening kickoff 89 yards. That lead widened to 13-0 late in the first quarter.

The Golden Tigers then put their only points on the board with a field goal, narrowing the Hornets’ lead to 13-3. ASU went on to score again on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Damon Stewart to junior Isaiah Scott.

Alabama State kept it up, ending the third quarter at 27-3.

The game’s final points arrived in the late in the forth quarter with a 14-yard run by sophomore Tee Lee.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.