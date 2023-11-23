ASU dominates Tuskegee 41-3 in 2023 Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State was victorious in the 2023 Turkey Day Classic, as the Hornets beat Tuskegee’s Golden Tigers 41-3.

WSFA 12 News is generating a recap of the game. That and highlights will be added tonight. You can also watch it live at 10 p.m. here.

