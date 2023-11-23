A couple of upcoming small rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very wet start to the week has transitioned into a quiet and rather cool end of the week across Central Alabama. Today for your Thanksgiving holiday it will be dry. Highs will be below normal mostly in the middle 50s.

Highs will be in the mid-50s today with cloudy skies. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies for your Turkey Day will be mainly cloudy with some filtered sunshine early on. Winds will be light around 5 mph. A weak push of moisture will arrive from the southwest late today, bringing some sprinkles and light passing showers with it.

If we do end up squeezing out some raindrops it will happen later this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 40s tonight. Shopping weather for Black Friday looks good. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The shopping forecast for tomorrow looks good. (WSFA 12 News)

A weak cold front will pass by tomorrow night into Saturday with no rain or wind to speak of in association with it. It’ll essentially act to keep things on the cool side this weekend.

Highs will be in the middle 60s Saturday and around 60 degrees Sunday. We’ll have a good deal of sun Saturday and gray skies Sunday. Those cloudy skies will come courtesy of another cold front will pass through Alabama.

Saturday looks great, Sunday will feature some light rain. (WSFA 12 News)

This front will bring a chance of light rain Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Models are not in full agreement regarding this part of the forecast, so be sure to check back as we approach Sunday.

Behind that cold front models are in great agreement that it will turn cold -- even by late November standards. Highs next week will only be in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s each night with frosts and perhaps a couple of freezes looming.

Temperatures will be colder next week with frost and freeze potential. (WSFA 12 News)

The good news is dry weather should dominate the area alongside those chilly temperatures with plenty of sun overall through the week!

