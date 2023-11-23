Advertise
‘Don’t panic yet’: Precautions dog owners can take against the spreading respiratory illness

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting(WAFF)
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) -A new and mysterious illness is spreading throughout the dog population.

Cases have been reported in 11 states. As the illness continues to spread, so are the concerns of dog owners. Even though there are no confirmed cases in Alabama, Veterinarian Adam Thompson is urging dog owners to be cautious. There are cases reported in the neighboring states of Florida and Georgia.

“This is something that owners should take caution about but not necessarily panic about or worry about,” Dr. Thompson said.

Thompson said you should be on the lookout for symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, nasal or eye discharge, or a huge change in their lack of energy. The illness does not respond to antibiotics. Thompson said if you do not catch it early, it could be deadly. He said most of the deadly cases have had underlying and pre-existing conditions.

“In very rare cases from what I have read it can develop from just a cough into a pneumonia pretty quickly but as far as the majority of, the vast majority of dogs, it really just runs its course,” Thompson said. “And it can make them feel very lethargic and under the weather. But overall, very few dogs are actually dying from this.”

To protect your dog, Thompson recommended:

- Not letting dogs share water bowls,

-Make sure the groomer or boarding facility are cleaning their place regularly,

-Keep your dogs vaccines up to date.

-And maybe don’t let a dog from one of the infected states visit.

Director of the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Cheryl Jones agrees.

“It may be very delicate during the holidays but maybe tell Aunt Sue to leave Fido at home if she lives in Georgia or Florida or those states where there are cases,” Jones said.

At this time, Thompson is not sure when the illness will make it to Alabama.

“I don’t know,” Thompson said. “We’ve had these same sicknesses that have really in the past year or two that have never really shown up in Alabama like the other states. If it does, we’ll just face it head on and do the things that we can do.”

Thompson and Jones urge if you see any symptoms of the illness in your dog, to immediately take them to your local veterinarian.

