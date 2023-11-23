Advertise
Dothan teen identified as victim of deadly Thanksgiving Eve shooting

One person is dead after a late night shooting incident in Dothan on Thanksgiving Eve.
One person is dead after a late night shooting incident in Dothan on Thanksgiving Eve.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey and Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have released additional details about Wednesday night’s deadly shooting.

According to a press release sent out by the department, the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Operations Center received a call about the shooting on Richland Road at around 10:07 p.m.

Upon arrival on the scene by officers and members of Dothan Fire and Rescue, life-saving measures began on the victim, identified now as 19-year-old Antwan Shonquez Register of Dothan. Register was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Register was transported to Southeast Health for additional treatment, but ultimately died as a result of his injuries a short time later.

At this time, an investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with investigators actively trying to identify and locate those responsible for shooting and killing Register.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of those involved is encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000. DPD also said that those wishing to report information anonymously will have their information and identity protected.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a late night shooting incident in Dothan on Thanksgiving Eve.

The shooting happened on Richland Road, a community just east of the Deer Run Mobile Home Park. One victim was transported by EMS to Southeast Health.

News4 reached out to Dothan Police Major Will Glover, who confirmed that victim has since died as a result of their injuries, and that a homicide investigation is underway at this time.

We will update as more information becomes available.

he shooting happened on Richland Road, a community just east of the Deer Run Mobile Home Park.
he shooting happened on Richland Road, a community just east of the Deer Run Mobile Home Park.(WTVY)

