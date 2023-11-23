First Alert: Cooler than normal end to November with a couple of small rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hope you all have enjoyed your Thanksgiving so far! Sunshine was hard to come by, and clouds have become even more abundant now that afternoon is transitioning into evening. Highs in the 50s today were cooler than normal, but overall it was a dry day for any activities or traveling you had to do. Rain could be back in the forecast sooner than you think...

Under an overcast sky tonight we will only dip down into the low and mid 40s. We could end up squeezing out some raindrops this evening and later on tonight; coverage of any rain we see won’t be widespread and the showers that fall will be light in intensity.

Shopping weather for Black Friday looks good! High temperatures will reach the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The shopping forecast for tomorrow looks good. (WSFA 12 News)

A weak cold front will pass by tomorrow night into Saturday with no rain or wind to speak of in association with it, but it will reenforce the slightly cooler than normal temperature we are dealing with down and keep them around through the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and around 60° Sunday. Most of Alabama will have a good bit of sun Saturday and head right back to a gray sky on Sunday.

Saturday looks great, Sunday will feature some light rain. (WSFA 12 News)

This weekend front will bring a chance of light rain Sunday afternoon and Sunday night... models are not in full agreement regarding this part of the forecast, so be sure to check back as we approach Sunday.

Behind that cold front models are in great agreement that it will turn cold, even by late November standards. Highs next week will only be in the mid to upper 50s; overnight lows will drop into the 30s each night with frosts and perhaps a couple of freezes looming.

Temperatures will be colder next week with frost and freeze potential. (WSFA 12 News)

The good news is dry weather should dominate the area alongside those chilly temperatures with plenty of sun overall through the week!

