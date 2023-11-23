First Alert: Cooler than normal Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our day may have started off overcast, but some late afternoon sunshine tried to warm many towns up! Highs for many stayed in the 50s today, and the breeze we had only made it feel cooler. Thankfully, we are clearing the clouds out of the sky tonight, so Thanksgiving looks to start on a sunnier note.

Sunshine does not mean it will be mild: overnight temperature range between 37-44° and the rest of your holiday feature increasing cloudy cover and highs in the 50s. Cool, dry and calm is a good way for the weather to be on Thanksgiving but if you plan on being out and about make sure you grab some layers!

No issues for the Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery tomorrow afternoon. Kickoff is at 2pm from ASU Stadium; temperatures will drop from the upper 50s into the lower 50s by the end of the game.

Cool, cloudy and dry weather headlines the forecast for the Turkey Day Classic! (WSFA 12 News)

The sky will be mainly cloudy with a light breeze... perfect football weather.

Comfortably cool weather will continue into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures all three days will make the 60s, with overnight temperatures consistently dropping into the 40s. We likely remain dry, too. the newest data continues to keep the next storm system suppressed, meaning most of the moisture and rain will stay south of Alabama.

This means perfect weather for the 2023 Iron Bowl. Kickoff is at 2:30pm from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn; temperatures will stay in the lower 60s for most of the first half, dropping into the upper 50s after halftime.

No rain, not much wind and overall, not much weather impact for the players, coaches or fans.

Weather, TV and time information for several teams of local interest (WSFA 12 News)

Several other in-state teams are on the road this weekend.

Another cold front will push towards Alabama early next week.

The jury is still out as to whether there will be enough moisture for rain with this system, so check back for new data. Colder air will be a part of the puzzle next week, though, as a chilly north breeze will provide multiple days of below-normal temperatures. December will get off to a cold start.

Cooler with some clouds on Thanksgiving... a bit more sunshine expected Friday into the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.