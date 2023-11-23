Sheriff warns public to protect themselves, homes during holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A busy holiday season means law enforcement will expect an uptick in crime.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is warning shoppers to always protect themselves, their valuable items and their homes.

“Be mindful about your surroundings,” Cunningham said. “Be mindful about who’s watching you.”

Cunningham said it narrows down to paying attention to the smaller details that make people an easy target for crime, like carrying large amounts of cash or shopping bags, or leaving valuable items in plain sight.

“Don’t clutter up your back seat with all those nice packages and then go from store to store, and you’re leaving those packages that’s very visible from anybody that could walk past your car, lookin and see those packages,” said the sheriff.

First responders recommend that packages delivered to homes should not be visible from the road, adding packages should be delivered to a trusted area or person.

Cunningham said there is no such thing as a safe neighborhood, saying that crime can happen anywhere, so people should remain vigilant.

Suspicious activity should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is also offering courtesy home checks while you’re on vacation. You can request a check by calling 334-832-4980.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.