Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Shoppers pack area grocery stores for Thanksgiving shopping rush

Shoppers packed Renfroe’s Market in EastChase the day before Thanksgiving.
Shoppers packed Renfroe’s Market in EastChase the day before Thanksgiving.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanksgiving is known for being a time with family and busy shopping experiences. Grocery stores were packed across the Montgomery area Wednesday with people getting what they need to make their Thanksgiving perfect.

Renfroe’s Market in EastChase was open until 8 p.m. to make sure everyone got what they needed for the big feast. Its employees were stocking and restocking shelves since 7 a.m. for those in need of Thanksgiving staples.

Store manager Daniel Barton said that while shopping was steady all day at EastChase, the Dadeville location had lines of people just trying to find a parking spot.

It was a similar scene for grocery stores across the state. People packed aisles to get those final items for the perfect meal.

One shopper said it was “madness” earlier this week

However, Renfroe’s kept up with the crowds and only ran out of buttermilk, cranberry sauce and green peppers.

Renfroe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

The store manager at Renfroe's Market manager talked about the Thanksgiving rush.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being...
3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
ALEA opens homicide probe after Selma Police Department employee fatally shot
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Crews are clearing land in West Alabama for a new highway. A four-lane road will stretch from...
Overcoming Poverty: West Alabama highway expected to bring economic opportunity
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue

Latest News

Less than 20% of third graders expected to be held back through Alabama Literacy Act
Less than 20% of third graders expected to be held back through Alabama Literacy Act
Less than 20% of third graders expected to be held back through Alabama Literacy Act
A look at Thanksgiving travel around Montgomery
A look at Thanksgiving travel around Montgomery
Alabama State University holds alumni brunch
Alabama State University holds alumni brunch