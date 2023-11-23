Shoppers pack area grocery stores for Thanksgiving shopping rush

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanksgiving is known for being a time with family and busy shopping experiences. Grocery stores were packed across the Montgomery area Wednesday with people getting what they need to make their Thanksgiving perfect.

Renfroe’s Market in EastChase was open until 8 p.m. to make sure everyone got what they needed for the big feast. Its employees were stocking and restocking shelves since 7 a.m. for those in need of Thanksgiving staples.

Store manager Daniel Barton said that while shopping was steady all day at EastChase, the Dadeville location had lines of people just trying to find a parking spot.

It was a similar scene for grocery stores across the state. People packed aisles to get those final items for the perfect meal.

One shopper said it was “madness” earlier this week

However, Renfroe’s kept up with the crowds and only ran out of buttermilk, cranberry sauce and green peppers.

Renfroe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

