Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

By Nathan Brennan and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The world’s largest Christmas lights maze opens Friday at select cities across the country, KCTV reports.

The Enchant light maze has seven locations you can visit this year: Kansas City, Kan., Las Vegas, Nev., Milwaukee, Wis., San Jose, Calif., Scottsdale, Ariz., St. Petersburg, Fla. and Washington, D.C.

In Kansas City, the maze took crews 30 days to set up with 60 semi trucks packing 4 million lights.

“You bring your friends and family to create memories and that’s what Kansas City is all about,” event director Mark McKee said.

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 24-December 31.(Enchant Christmas)

Enchant general manager Jordan Birch says the maze has been popping up inside of ballparks and MLS stadiums.

The setup inside the Kansas City location includes a light maze, ice skating and vendors.

“There is just so much passion for Christmas in this area and there’s just not as many opportunities like this to walk through an event and have this kind of experience in Kansas City,” Birch said.

Tickets are available on the Enchant website and must be purchased in advance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have...
ALEA opens homicide probe after Selma Police Department employee fatally shot
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Chelsie Ann High, 28, Tandreka Rache Pettus, 31, and Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 27, are being...
3 Montgomery women charged with organized retail theft in Opelika
John Wright
Montgomery Police searching for missing Montgomery man
Woodley Gardens had multiple complaints of no hot water and feces backing up into bathrooms.
Montgomery City Council votes to take legal action over apartments’ living conditions

Latest News

File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown...
Retailers ready to kick off unofficial start of the holiday season just as shoppers pull back
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands, celebrities and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off
Stores and malls are preparing for the holiday shopping season to kick off on Black Friday.
2023 Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours
The release of hostages held by Hamas will not happen until Friday. (CNN, POOL, ISRAELI PRIME...
Israel says no hostages will be released before Friday