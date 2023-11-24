Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cleanup, air monitoring underway at Kentucky train derailment site

Smoke from a fire caused by the Rockcastle County train derailment.
Smoke from a fire caused by the Rockcastle County train derailment.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials and crews with rail operator CSX were working Friday to remove train cars and spilled material at the site of a derailment that sparked a chemical fire earlier in the week and prompted home evacuations in a nearby small town.

State officials said Friday they were monitoring the air for traces of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide, but there had been no detection of those substances at the derailment site or the nearby town of Livingston since Thursday morning. The fire was extinguished at the site just after noon on Thursday.

“We’re now able to get in and begin safely removing cars,” Joe McCann, director of emergency management and hazardous materials for CSX, said at a briefing Friday. McCann said an access road has been built to reach the derailment area and a handful of crashed train cars have been removed.

The CSX train derailed around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Livingston, a remote town with about 200 people in Rockcastle County. Residents were encouraged to evacuate just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Two of the 16 cars that derailed carried molten sulfur, which caught fire after the cars were breached. That sulfur is now solidified, according to the state Energy and Environment Cabinet. The Cabinet also has a drone flying over the area Friday to collect information.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is also at the site.

McCann said Thursday that the company had provided hotel rooms to around 100 people and 40 pets. He said that if residents had concerns about returning home after the fire was extinguished they could reach out to the company about extending those arrangements.

CSX said the cause of the derailment and what caused the sulfur to ignite are still under investigation.

Officials said they are also monitoring water quality in the area but a nearby creek is dried up and doesn’t have moving water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordel Dewayne Tyus
Suspect arrested in Selma homicide
Stores and malls are preparing for the holiday shopping season to kick off on Black Friday.
2023 Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Timothy Roberson was arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.
Troy football player suspended following marijuana arrest
The Alabama State University Hornets beat the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers 41-3 in the...
ASU dominates Tuskegee 41-3 in 2023 Turkey Day Classic

Latest News

Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday on Thanksgiving Day.
Grandfather celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family on Thanksgiving Day
Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood,...
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI after arrest in Beverly Hills
Two police officers saved a 97-year-old man from his burning house Thanksgiving morning. (KYW,...
Officers rescue 97-year-old man from burning home