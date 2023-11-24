Montgomery-area providers serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before a lot of people were sitting down to their own Thanksgiving feasts, many in Montgomery lent a hand to make sure those less fortunate also had a warm meal for the holiday.

Thanks to multiple churches in the area, the Salvation Army was able to prepare hundreds of meals for those in the cold who didn’t have somewhere to go.

Volunteers started at 7 a.m., warming the homemade food and plating it out at the Salvation Army church on Vaughn Road.

Cadet Jason Houser, who organized the event, said Montgomery was quite generous and donated so much food to give out.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office also brought the Thanksgiving spirit to those who benefit from the Friendship Mission. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, along with staff and their families, fed the men and women in the homeless shelter with warm meals made by the department’s chefs.

Cunningham said this is the first time they have done such an event and plan to do the same next year and the years to come.

Judge Johnny Harwick and Montgomery County Commissioner Doug Singleton were also there.

This wasn’t Singleton’s only stop. He, along with other city and county leaders, hosted a free Thanksgiving meal at the MAP Center for those in need.

Singleton and Mayor Steven Reed even helped carve the turkey.

WSFA 12 News General Manager Mark Bunting was also there.

