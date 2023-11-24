Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Multiple multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 85 Northbound near Shorter Exit

Montgomery Police Department vehicle File image
Montgomery Police Department vehicle File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is currently a significant delay on I-85 Northbound dude to more than one multi-vehicle crash near Shorter, Montgomery Police say.

First responders got on scene quickly and are removing vehicles from the roadway.

Traffic is heavily delayed in the area due to first responders on the shoulders addressing the scene. However, the roadway is not blocked and traffic is expected to return to normal shortly.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordel Dewayne Tyus
Selma homicide victim made the 911 call before his death
Stores and malls are preparing for the holiday shopping season to kick off on Black Friday.
2023 Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Timothy Roberson was arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.
Troy football player suspended following marijuana arrest
The Alabama State University Hornets beat the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers 41-3 in the...
ASU dominates Tuskegee 41-3 in 2023 Turkey Day Classic

Latest News

Cordel Dewayne Tyus
Selma homicide victim made the 911 call before his death
Black Friday at Eastchase
The Alabama State University Hornets beat the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers 41-3 in the...
ASU dominates Tuskegee 41-3 in 2023 Turkey Day Classic
Thanksgiving meals were served at the MAP Center.
Montgomery-area providers serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need