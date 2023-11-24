Pike Road band director gets 2nd shot at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (WSFA) - It’s not every day one gets to be part of a nationally televised exhibition, but for one local marching band leader, it’s actually his second time.

Patrick Darby was a freshman at Homewood High School when he first marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2000. This year, he was back in the famous parade again - this time as Pike Road High School’s band director.

“To have the opportunity to come back and do it again was very special,” Darby said. “I knew after performing in 2000 that I wanted the chance to bring my own band back one day as a director.”

That dream came true this Thanksgiving.

Darby said he appreciated the opportunity to experience it as a band leader and network with other band directors. He said he got to brainstorm with new peers on how to continue improving his teaching methods to help ensure his students get the chance to return someday.

He said even as he marched he was already getting texts and calls from family, friends and the school community were excited to see him on TV.

“It has been such an honor to represent Pike Road and the state of Alabama alongside the other 10 directors from our state,” he said.

The Pike Road marching band got to see some stars up close and personal Darby said they had just stepped off the parade when they saw Jimmy Fallon give a quick interview with Al Roker, calling it a “pretty epic duo to see in person.”

Through all the fun, the focus stayed on the students and the opportunities ahead.

“I hope my students find that passion and allow it to bless their lives like music has for me. The Macy’s parade is about Thanksgiving, and I am grateful for the gifts and opportunities I have been given as a musician and as an educator, and I hope to inspire and share the same opportunities for all of my students for many years to come,” said Darby.

