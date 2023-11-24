Advertise
Selma homicide victim made the 911 call before his death

Cordel Dewayne Tyus
Cordel Dewayne Tyus(Dallas County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SELMA Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in the Wednesday morning murder of Selma Police Department employee Jamyron Hope.

WSFA 12 News spoke with Robert Turner, Jr., District Attorney for the 4th Circuit of Alabama, regarding the case.

According to DA Turner, it was Hope himself who made the call to 911. When police arrived, Cordel Dewayne Tyus, 22, a Selma resident, was taken into custody on the scene and charged with capital murder.

Turner states that Hope was an evidence tech with the Selma Police Department.

“Police Chief Fulford made the executive decision to allow the state of alabama to handle the investigation,” said Turner, adding that the state took charge of the situation within an hour of the event.

Tyus made his initial appearance in court on Friday at 11 a.m., where the judge instructed Tyus on his rights. The defendant expressed desire to hire his own attorney and was appointed temporary council. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 2 at 2 p.m.

Hope’s family was present at the hearing, as well as members of the SPD, the 4th judicial circuit DA’s office, and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigation into the murder is ongoing. Tyus is currently being held without bond.

