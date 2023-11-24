Showers possible Sunday, otherwise it’s dry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next week will feature mostly dry and unseasonably cool weather in Central and South Alabama. That includes today as many head out and do some holiday shopping.

High temperatures will reach the lower 60s with a good deal of sunshine. Wind speeds will be light out of the northwest today at 5 to 10 mph.

Highs will reach the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds today. (WSFA 12 News)

A weak cold front will pass by tonight into tomorrow with no rain or wind to speak of in association with it. It’ll essentially act to keep things on the cooler side this weekend. Highs will be in the middle 60s tomorrow and the lower 60s Sunday.

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Those cloudy skies will come courtesy of another cold front will pass through Alabama. This front will bring a chance of some light showers during the morning and afternoon hours Sunday.

Dry weather with temperatures in the lower 60s for the Iron Bowl. (WSFA 12 News)

Models are still not in full agreement regarding this part of the forecast. Some say rain, some say hardly any rain and some models are flipping back and forth. So we’re maintaining a low-end 30% chance of rain for now.

Behind that system models are in great agreement that it will turn colder. Highs for the first three days of next week will only be in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday with frosts and a freeze or two looming.

A few showers are possible Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

By the end of next week there will be a warming trend as highs make a return to the 60s starting Thursday.

Dry weather will dominate the area alongside the chilly temperatures with plenty of sun overall through the week. There are signs that another round of rain is possible for the first weekend of December, but it’s too early to get into the details at this point.

Three nights in the 30s are on the way next week. (WSFA 12 News)

