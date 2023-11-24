Sunshine continues Saturday, but showers are possible Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next week will feature mostly dry and unseasonably cool weather in central and south Alabama... that includes today as many head out and do some holiday shopping. Afternoon temperatures maxed out in the 60s with a good bit of sunshine!

A weak cold front will pass by tonight into tomorrow with no rain association with it; it will essentially keep things on the cooler side this weekend and bring a shot of drier air into our atmosphere temporarily. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday.

We will have a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with more clouds return to our sky by Sunday; that is all thanks to another cold front will pass through Alabama.

Dry weather with temperatures in the lower 60s for the Iron Bowl. (WSFA 12 News)

This front will bring a chance of some light showers during the morning and afternoon hours Sunday.

Models are still not in full agreement regarding this part of the forecast. Some say rain, some say hardly any rain and some models are flipping back and forth. So we’re maintaining 30% coverage of rain for now.

Behind that system models are in great agreement that it will turn colder. Highs for the first three days of next week will only be in the middle to upper 50s... overnight lows will drop into the 30s Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday with frosts and a freeze or two looming.

A few showers are possible Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

By the end of next week there will be a warming trend as highs make a return to the 60s starting Thursday.

Dry weather will dominate the area alongside the chilly temperatures with plenty of sun overall through the week. There are signs that another round of rain is possible for the first weekend of December, but it’s too early to get into the details at this point.

Sunshine continues Saturday, but some showers are back Sunday! (WSFA 12 News)

