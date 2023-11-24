Advertise
Suspect arrested in Selma homicide

Cordel Dewayne Tyus
Cordel Dewayne Tyus(Dallas County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SELMA Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in the Wednesday morning murder of Selma Police Department employee Jamyron Hope.

According to District Attorney Robert Turner, Cordel Dewayne Tyus was taken into custody and charged with capital murder in regard to the death of Jamyron Hope this past Wednesday.

District Attorney Turner stated that Tyus will make his initial appearance in court today at 11 a.m. The judge is expected to determine a bond, appoint an attorney if Tyus has not yet hired one, and set a date for the preliminary hearing.

