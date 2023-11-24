Advertise
Troy football player suspended following marijuana arrest

Timothy Roberson was arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.
Timothy Roberson was arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A football player for the Troy Trojans has been suspended after he was arrested by campus police.

Freshman cornerback Timothy Roberson, 18, was booked into the Pike County jail Wednesday night on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.

Details on the arrest are unclear, but records show he posted bail at $1,000 shortly after his arrest.

In a statement, the university said, “We’re aware of the situation, and Tim Roberson has been suspended from the program indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation.”

He’s played in just two games this season.

