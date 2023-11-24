Troy football player suspended following marijuana arrest

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A football player for the Troy Trojans has been suspended after he was arrested by campus police.

Freshman cornerback Timothy Roberson, 18, was booked into the Pike County jail Wednesday night on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.

Details on the arrest are unclear, but records show he posted bail at $1,000 shortly after his arrest.

In a statement, the university said, “We’re aware of the situation, and Tim Roberson has been suspended from the program indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation.”

He’s played in just two games this season.

