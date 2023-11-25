Alabama leads Auburn after first half of The Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - In what is known as one of the greatest rivalries in all of collegiate sports, the Iron Bowl is finally here. Auburn and Alabama took the field over on the plains at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the 88th meeting between the two sides. Auburn, who is 6-5 on the season under first year head coach Hugh Freeze, looks to get back in the win column after a bad loss to New Mexico State last Saturday. The Crimson Tide look to continue their impressive play as they get ready for the SEC Championship in Atlanta next week and make their College Football Playoff push.

FIRST QUARTER

With the sun starting to set on the plains, the Auburn Tigers received the opening kickoff Saturday afternoon looking to get on the board quickly. Peyton Thorne led the Tigers offense out onto the field for their first offensive drive of the game, but the Alabama defense made sure they didn’t stay on the field very long. Thorne’s passes on first, second, and third down all fell incomplete, and then Thorne was also flagged for an illegal forward pass on 3rd down after throwing the ball after he had already crossed the line of scrimmage.

After an Auburn punt, Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense took the field at their own 31 yard line for their first possession of the game. After a Jase McClellan 11-yard run and a Jermaine Burton 10-yard reception, the Tide offense were quickly up to midfield. Then, after a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on 1st down and a short 2nd down pass, the Tide faced a long 3rd & 17 on their own 45-yard line. However, Milroe connected with Malik Benson for 33-yards and a Crimson Tide first down. Milroe then connected with Jermaine Burton for another 11-yards on the following play, and then Roydell Williams took a 2-yard carry into the end zone for the Crimson Tide’s first touchdown of the game.

On the following kickoff, Auburn, who returned the kick out of the end zone, looked to be getting an extra 15-yards after a facemask by the Crimson Tide. However, Auburn was flagged for a block-in-the-back, and began their second drive of the quarter inside their own 10-yard line. Auburn again was unable to move the ball down the field, and punted the ball back to the Crimson Tide again.

The Auburn defense stepped up big on the next possession after keeping Jase McClellan short of the first down marker on three consecutive runs. Then, on 4th & 1, Alabama kept their offense out on the field looking to go for it on the Auburn 40-yard line. A great play design on an end around run saw Kendrick Law take a 40-yard carry around the outside of the defense and all the way to the house for a Crimson Tide touchdown. However, a holding penalty was called on CJ Dippre, taking the touchdown off the board.

After the holding penalty that forced the Crimson Tide to punt the ball away, Auburn, who had gained a total of -4 yards on their first two possessions combined, looked to finally get some positive yardage on offense. After an 11-yard carry from Jarquez Hunter on 1st down, he then took another carry for 42-yards to the Alabama 15-yard line.

Jarquez Hunter running FREE 💨 pic.twitter.com/KMmQahFIqU — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 25, 2023

After the two big runs from Hunter, Auburn looked to Damari Alston to finish off the drive, and that’s exactly what he did. Alson took two carries for 9 and 11-yards, and then took a 1st & goal carry from the 4-yard line into the end zone, tying the game up 7-7.

THE DEUCE IS LOOSE!!!!@DamariAlston ties up the game 😤 pic.twitter.com/fxTBtbxBCF — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 25, 2023

After getting the ball back, the Crimson Tide dinked and dunked their way down the field, taking a lot of time off the clock as the end of the first quarter was nearing. Jalen Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond for 16-yards and Jermaine Burton for 18-yards on the first two plays of the drive, and then three consecutive runs got the Crimson Tide down to the Auburn 25-yard line to end the first quarter of play.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

Alabama - 7

Auburn - 7

SECOND QUARTER

Alabama began the 2nd quarter with a 2nd & 5 on the Auburn 8-yard line, looking to retake the lead. After losing two yards on 2nd down, Jalen Milroe found his WR in the back of the end zone, but was called for an illegal forward pass, taking the touchdown off the board. Alabama kicker Will Reichard then came on the field and converted a 32-yard field goal, giving Alabama a 10-7 lead.

Auburn ran 11-plays on their next drive, but gained 29-yards while taking 6:33 off the clock. However, a great punt from Oscar Chapman was downed at the 1-yard line, pinning the Crimson Tide as deep in their territory as they could.

After the punt from Chapman, the Auburn defense looked to hold strong against the Crimson Tide offense deep in their own territory. Auburn held the Tide offense to two short runs on 1st and 2nd down, bit Milroe was able to connect with Amari Niblack for a 1st down on 3rd & 6. Then, after two more short runs, the Auburn defense forced an incompletion on 3rd down and looked to get the ball back in their hands.

With 3:32 remaining in the first half and the ball back in their possession, the Tigers looked to move the ball down the field and take their first lead of the game. Auburn had struggled to move the ball through the air all game and decided to do what had worked for them previously in the half; run the ball. Damari Alston took a 1st down carry for 8-yards before breaking free for the second 40+ yard Auburn run Saturday afternoon.

2️⃣2️⃣ is having himself a ball game ✌️💨 https://t.co/cxZvEUFBLe pic.twitter.com/29VATgLLqk — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 25, 2023

On 2nd & 2 from their own 20-yard line, Alsotn 56-yards all the way down to the Auburn 24-yard line, and then a facemask penalty on the Tide moved the ball up to the 12-yard line. Then, Ja’Varrius Johnson took a 12-yard carry into the end zone, giving Auburn their first lead of the game.

After the 3-play, 88-yard touchdown drive from the Tigers, Alabama decided to have their own 3-play, 81-yard touchdown drive of their own. After a 5-yard run on 1st down from Jase McClellan and a 8-yard reception from McClellan on 2nd down, Jalen Milroe found a wide-open Jermaine Burton down the sideline for a 68-yard touchdown pass and another lead change in the game, this time going back to the Crimson Tide.

After finding some magic on offense, the Tigers were unable to keep their momentum going on their next offensive possession, going 3-and-out, and quickly punting the ball back to the Tide.

With just 50-seconds left in the first half, Alabama looked to extend their lead going into halftime. After an incomplete pass and a short 2nd down run, the Tide faced a 3rd & 5 on their own 30-yard line. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe was unable to find an open receiver, and ran for 3-yards before being forced out of bounds short of the first down marker.

With 23 seconds remining in the first half and a couple of timeouts in their pockets, Auburn looked to move the ball down the field and at least try and get into field goal range. A 19-yard run from Auburn QB Payton Thorne got the Tigers up to their own 49-yard line, but back to back incompletions saw the end of the first half... or so we thought. After the incompletion on second down, officials asked for “one second” to be put back on the clock. Ironically enough, this week is the 10 year anniversary of one of the most famous sports plays of all time, the Kick Six. However, there was no magic this time. Thorne’s Hail Mary pass on was intercepted in the end zone, ending the first half.

HALFTIME

Alabama - 17

Auburn - 14

