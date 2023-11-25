First Alert: Showers Sunday, Drier & colder early next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a picture perfect start to the weekend, clouds will build tonight and through the morning on Sunday. Lows overnight will hover in the 40s with an east wind around 5 to 10 mph.

A low pressure will interact with a cold front that sweeps into the area Sunday into Sunday night. That will be the culprit of the showers that are possible to end the weekend. Highs will only warm into the 50s and 60s with east winds around 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts will be low, between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

Showers linger into Sunday night, lows will be in the lower 40s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest behind the front that will move across the region.

We dry out Monday and sunshine returns. Even with the sun, it will be much colder to start the week. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 30s. Tuesday will again be cold, with highs in the 50s under a sunny sky. Lows will be in the lower 30s, with many areas below freeing Wednesday morning.

We start to warm up as we move into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be back near or above 60 degrees under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows during this period will be in the lower to middle 30s Wednesday night, back into the 40s by Thursday night.

By Friday we warm back into the middle to upper 60s. Right now, it looks like rain and some thunderstorms will return to Alabama, as a cold front is forecast to move into the state. Still questions on how much rain and how strong the front will be. Just a First Alert to what we are tracking later this week. Lows Friday night will hover in the 40s and 50s with clouds staying put and a few showers possible as well.

As we move into the first weekend in December, Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will remain in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

