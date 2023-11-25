Advertise
Tommy Elliot working 50th season on Auburn stat crew

Sally Pitts takes us behind the scenes to meet a special member of Auburn's stat team.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Game day at Jordan Hare!

While the players warm up on the field, there’s another team prepping in the press box: the stats crew.

”We’re entering every play as it happens during the game where we are tracking the play by play yardage tackles, everything that could be recorded statistically,” said Wes Todd, Associate Director of Communications. “We have one person called the offense another person called the defense, extra sets of eyes, one person entering into the computer, one person writing everything down.”

Calling the defense is Tommy Elliott. The 2023 season is his 50th on Auburn’s stat crew.

“The first game I worked was the Tennessee game,“ says Elliott.

Ironic for the Tennessee native who grew up going to Vols games.

“I had been here long enough then that there wasn’t an issue about me having orange and white allegiances. They were orange and blue 100%.”

Elliott witnessed a lot of change over his five decades in the press box.

“We started out with manual typewriters that you had to pick up from the Sports Information department and walk them over, climb up the stairs at the end of the press box. We then made that gigantic leap to electric typewriters. Then we went to mimeograph machines, and look where we are now.”

Elliot has been with Auburn through the highs...

”The kick six... how can you top that?” Elliott reminisced, “Only a little ways behind that, you know, is the prayer at Jordan Hare. I was in Birmingham when Bo and over the top, you know, those things were so important.”

...and the lows.

“You learn from the lows, you know, but are they enjoyable? No. Do they stick in your mind as being anywhere from hurt to disgusting? Yes.” Says Elliott.

But he also says every season has been a blessing.

“If I had an opportunity to write it out how it went from the beginning and all through the years... I don’t know what I’d change,” he concluded.

