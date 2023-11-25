Troy extends win streak to 9, takes down Southern Miss 35-17

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WSFA) - Troy traveled to Hattiesburg, MS, to close out the regular season on Saturday against the Southern Mississippi University Golden Eagles. The Trojans were looking for win number 10 on the season and to build momentum heading into the conference championship game and did just that, taking down Southern Miss 35-17.

After failing to get anything to work on the Trojan’s opening possession, Gunnar Watson and crew returned to work when they hit the field again. Watson completed three big passes of 10 yards or more on the drive, including a big 35-yard pass to Jabre Barber. Kimani Vidal closed out the eight-play, 80-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run to give the Trojans the early lead.

The Troy defense held its ground, not allowing a single Golden Eagle point in the first quarter. It wasn’t until early on in the second that Southern Miss saw points go up on the board, and it came in the form of an Andrew Stein 19-yard field goal.

Frank Gore Jr. would not be denied when the Southern Miss offense returned to the field. The explosive running back carried the ball for 11 and 12 yards before exploding for a 57-yard touchdown to give the Golden Eagles the lead.

When the Trojan offense returned to the field, they had an answer of their own. Watson once again went to the air and found Chris Lewis open for a 37-yard gain, and that was followed up by a 13-yard touchdown between the duo, giving the Trojans back the lead.

At the half, Troy led Southern Miss 14-10.

Troy picked up right where they left off in the first half when the third quarter got underway. They marched 75 yards downfield, and Watson closed out the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Conner.

On the ensuing drive, the Golden Eagles looked to answer back; however, it didn’t go to plan when Chris Rodgers scooped up a fumble and carried 40 yards to the house, giving the Trojans an 18-point lead.

The Golden Eagles found some success when the offense returned to the field. The running game chipped away at yardage, and then Ethan Crawford connected with Tiaquelin Mims for a 14-yard touchdown to cut the Trojan lead down to 11 late in the third quarter.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Trojans showed how deep the playbook goes when wide receiver Chris Lewis threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Clayton Ollendieck to push that lead back out to 18 points and not a whole lot of time left in the game.

When the dust settled it was the Trojans who were victorious for the ninth straight time. Troy now will look ahead to the Sun Belt Conference Championship next weekend on December 2.

