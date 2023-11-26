Advertise
City of Anniston opens warming station for week of Nov. 26

Warming station to open in Anniston
Warming station to open in Anniston(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WSFA) - With temperatures expected to drop into the low 30s this week, The City of Anniston is opening a public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church.

Starting Sunday evening, the station will be in operation until Thursday morning. The center will opening in the eveningings at 5 p.m. and close in the mornings at 8 a.m. Note that the shelter does not open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Bridge Warming Station is located at 1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 3620.

Volunteers are needed to help to help prepare breakfasts and dinners. To sign up, please visit The Bridge Warming Station Facebook Group, or contact United Way of East Central Alabama’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org to learn more about needs and opportunities at the station.

For more information on the warming station, please contact your local United Way dialing 2-1-1.

