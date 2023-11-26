“Memories are all we have”: Man reflects on 72nd anniversary of Woodstock train wreck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been 72 years since one of the deadliest train wrecks in Alabama’s history. Two trains collided in the Woodstock community in 1951, killing 17 people and injuring dozens more.

One man whose father helped respond to the crash wants to make sure that those who were impacted are never forgotten.

“Memories are all we have as time passes. So we need to always try and reflect and gain something,” said Howard Johnson.

As a funeral director, Johnson knows memories are everything. Johnson wasn’t born yet when the wreck rocked the small Woodstock community as well as the surrounding areas.

His father, also named Howard Johnson and who was also a funeral director, was one of the first to respond.

“Funeral homes provided ambulance service, and he was initially called out to the scene in an ambulance to respond hoping that maybe there was someone who could be cared for,” Johnson recalls. “However, in this instance, he was called upon to care for their body.”

17 people were killed in the tragic crash, and more than 60 people were hurt.

“Thereafter, he was acting in the role as the funeral director to care for final arrangements for those individuals,” says Johnson.

Johnson recalls that the day stuck with his father long after the crash. “Every time we would cross that train overpass he would say ‘son, in 1951, the Sunday following Thanksgiving, there was a big train wreck.”

More than 70 years later, few with memories of the crash remain. Johnson’s father is now gone, but he knows it’s more important now than ever to make sure the people whose lives were changed forever are never forgotten.

“I did make contact with the family of one of the survivors. I spoke with his daughter, and she was very appreciative of receiving that phone call from me. She said her dad always talked about the accident, and she felt real good knowing that he was not forgotten,” he says.

You can read the full accident report on the train wreck on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s website.

