Montgomery police searching for missing woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing woman, Jennifer Works.

Works, 64, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 22 in Montgomery, wearing a blue jacket, pants with a flower pattern, and black shoes.

Investigators say Works suffers from schizophrenia and escaped from mental rehab facility located on Beth Manor Drive at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

She is described as standing around 5′6″ and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jennifer Works, please call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867 or through the P3-tips app. Through CrimeStoppers you always remain anonymous.

