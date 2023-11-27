Auburn man facing terrorist threat charge following social media post

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man faces terrorist threat charges after an incident happening on social media.

According to the Auburn Police Department, 29-year-old Joshua Eugene Mata-Hernandez was arrested after making a threatening post on social media.

Police received the report on Nov. 22, and following officers reviewing what post, the content was determined to be consistent with making a first-degree terroristic threat.

Through an investigation, Mata-Hernandez was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail, where he is being held on a $3,000 bond.

