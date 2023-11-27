Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cybersecurity breach impacts several Fidelity National Financial systems

Fidelity National Financial is investigating a cybersecurity breach that disrupted some of the...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is investigating a cybersecurity breach that impacted several company systems.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FNF identified the incident last week and began an investigation.

The company says it “retained leading experts to assist the Company, notified law enforcement authorities, and implemented certain measures to assess and contain the incident.”

The company also blocked access to some systems, which resulted in disruptions in business. Some services related to title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, mortgage transaction services, and technology to the real estate and mortgage industries, were affected by these measures.

The company says its majority-owned subsidiary, F&G Annuities & Life, a leading provider of insurance solutions, was not impacted by the incident.

Based on the investigation, FNF determined that an unauthorized third party accessed certain FNF systems and acquired certain credentials.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

FNF says the company is continuing to assess the impact of the incident and is working to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jennifer Works, 64, of Montgomery.
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
Jasmine Callens
Selma family sets up GoFundMe after mother is murdered
FILE - Jimmy Carter's physician says the death of Rosalynn Carter is a "big loss" for the...
Rosalynn Carter’s passing is a ‘big loss’ for Jimmy Carter, family physician says
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) looks to throwthe ball against Auburn during the first...
Late touchdown pass lifts Alabama over Auburn in 88th Iron Bowl

Latest News

A chance meeting between two men at a hospital lead to a life-changing ride for a heart...
Chance meeting between two men leads to a fast heart transplant
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Other guests at Disneyland captured video of the incident.
Disneyland guest arrested after streaking in ‘It’s a Small World,’ video shows
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at...
Donald Trump set to testify again next month in his civil fraud trial