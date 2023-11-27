Advertise
“Front Porch Alabama” online marketplace connects you to local businesses

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are looking to shop local during the holidays, check out frontporchalabama.com.

You’ll find over 100 stores on Front Porch Alabama’s website. The site has 17,000 products to choose from including clothing boutiques, art, and a lot of Alabama-made gifts. Darcie Plowden, the website’s director, says she got the inspiration for Front Porch Alabama after visiting unique shops around the state. A local artist who is on the site says he’s getting more and more business too.

“We are seeing a ton of traffic right now from all across the state of Alabama as well as across the nation with people looking for southern styled gifts, apparel and all kinds of items,” Plowden said.

“As an artist , as a business owner we’re always looking for ways to expand our business, expand our customer base. I really think Front Porch has hit it on the head so we’re just really excited to see where it goes,” Tom Findlay with Thomas Andrew Art said.

You can also find game day gear and community events on Front Porch Alabama.

