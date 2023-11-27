Advertise
Guardian Credit Union announces ‘Letters to Santa: A Holiday Giveback’ campaign

Guardian Credit Union
Guardian Credit Union
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union has announced a new holiday campaign called Letters to Santa: A Holiday Giveback.

This holiday campaign aims to spread holiday cheer and create a lasting experience and meaningful impact for those in the community.

The campaign kicked off on November 20 and will run through December 13. People of all ages are encouraged to visit any of Guardian’s 16 branches across the state to write their wish lists for Santa and drop them in the provided mailboxes.

Guardian stated that whether it’s a wish list, specific needs, or other hopes for the holiday season, Guardian is dedicated to hearing the needs of those in the community and has plans to turn some of the received wishes into reality.

Everyone has a Christmas wish, no matter your age. Guardian is encouraging people to stop by a local Guardian branch to send their wish list to Santa and experience a little extra joy and cheer this holiday season. Guardian may even select you to have your wishes granted.

