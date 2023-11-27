Ivey to flip switch on Alabama Capitol’s Christmas tree in Friday evening ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is inviting the state’s residents to join her for the official Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which takes place Friday evening.

The ceremony is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. in the 2nd floor rotunda area of the Capitol, but those who arrive at 5 p.m. will be delighted by musical selections played by the 151st Army National Guard Band.

Ivey will be joined by Trinity Presbyterian Church Montgomery Rev. Kurt Cooper, Brigadier General William Freeman, and others to speak during the event, at which time the governor will take part in the annual countdown before flipping the switch to light the tree.

The theme of 2023′s program is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

“As we begin celebrating the joyous season of Christmas, let us embrace our values of faith, family and freedom that define our great nation, while remembering that the greatest gift of all came from humble beginnings in a stable,” Ivey said. “I look forward to gathering together this evening and wishing all Alabamians a very Merry Christmas as we light the tree.”

The Eastern Red Cedar, delivered and set up earlier in the week on the Capitol steps, overlooks historic Dexter Avenue and holds the distinction of being the tallest Capitol Christmas tree in Alabama’s history. At 45 feet, it towers over previous trees that stood at an average of 35 feet.

Ivey’s office said the tree was selected from Coosa County and transported to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s headquarters Monday before being given a blue siren escort to the Capitol. ALDOT workers have since worked to get the tree into position and decorate it with 50,000 lights, 67 stars, one for each Alabama county, and handmade ornaments from the Garden Club of Alabama. The ornaments each reflect the “Every Light a Prayer for Peace” theme.

