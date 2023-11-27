Advertise
Judge sentences 78-year-old Theodore man to probation for possession of homemade bombs

In addition to the five-year probation term, Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock ordered Charles Salvatore Zito to receive mental health treatment.
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge Monday sentenced Theodore man to probation for making a pair of pipe bombs.

In addition to the five-year probation term, Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock ordered Charles Salvatore Zito to receive mental health treatment.

Zito, 78, pleaded guilty in April to possession of a destructive device. He admitted that he made two pipe bombs in the basement of his home on Cherokee Trail in August 2020.

The case began in Bayou La Batre in November 2020 when an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency marine police officer stopped a van containing components used to manufacture methamphetamine. The occupants of the van provided a tip that led to Zito.

According to court records, he told investigators that he planned to blow up the remnants of an old shed. But he later admitted that he was angry that his wife had left him for another man and fantasized about blowing up his truck. His written plea agreement indicates that he asked a tenant to blow up that vehicle. The tenant refused and instead hid the bombs.

But Zito told investigators he newer intended to harm the man.

Zito has a history is incendiary devices. He served 10 years in prison in Florida following a 1990 conviction on an attempted murder charge in which he admitted to placing a hand grenade in the mail the previous year.

