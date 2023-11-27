Montgomery man killed in Sunday night motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed late Sunday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Randall E. Tennyson, 43, was traveling along U.S. Highway 80 near the 123 mile marker when his 2015 Kawaski Ninja motorcycle left the roadway and hit a guardrail, ALEA investigators said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the county, about three miles east of the Montgomery city limits.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.