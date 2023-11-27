Advertise
Montgomery man killed in Sunday night motorcycle crash

A Montgomery man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed late Sunday evening,...
A Montgomery man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed late Sunday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed late Sunday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Randall E. Tennyson, 43, was traveling along U.S. Highway 80 near the 123 mile marker when his 2015 Kawaski Ninja motorcycle left the roadway and hit a guardrail, ALEA investigators said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the county, about three miles east of the Montgomery city limits.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

