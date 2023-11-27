Montgomery Warming Center open through Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Warming Center will be open Monday through Wednesday as cold weather moves in.

The center will open each day at 4 p.m. and remain open until the next morning at 8 a.m.

The Montgomery Warming Center will be open today, November 27th - Wednesday, November 29th, at 4:00 pm. Masks, cots, and warm blankets will be provided. No photo identification is required. Please help spread the word to those needing a warm and safe place overnight. #mgmready pic.twitter.com/70ThKeVxnJ — City of Montgomery (@CityofMGM) November 27, 2023

Masks, cots, and warm blankets will be provided. No photo ID is required.

Montgomery EMA reminds anyone needing to stay at the center to bring any prescription medications needed.

Pets are welcome as long as they are kept in a carrier.

The Montgomery Warming Center is located at 3446 LeBron Road.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.