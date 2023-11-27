Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Warming Center open through Wednesday

The Montgomery Warming Center will be open Monday through Wednesday as cold weather moves in.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Warming Center will be open Monday through Wednesday as cold weather moves in.

The center will open each day at 4 p.m. and remain open until the next morning at 8 a.m.

Masks, cots, and warm blankets will be provided. No photo ID is required.

Montgomery EMA reminds anyone needing to stay at the center to bring any prescription medications needed.

Pets are welcome as long as they are kept in a carrier.

The Montgomery Warming Center is located at 3446 LeBron Road.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jennifer Works, 64, of Montgomery.
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
Jasmine Callens
Selma family sets up GoFundMe after mother is murdered
FILE - Jimmy Carter's physician says the death of Rosalynn Carter is a "big loss" for the...
Rosalynn Carter’s passing is a ‘big loss’ for Jimmy Carter, family physician says
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) looks to throwthe ball against Auburn during the first...
Late touchdown pass lifts Alabama over Auburn in 88th Iron Bowl

Latest News

The holiday season is right around the corner and many across our area are getting into the...
2023 holiday events across central Alabama
A crane lifts the 2023 Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree into place.
Alabama State Capitol’s 2023 Christmas tree arrives
Woman, 1-year-old child die in Wilcox County crash
Come out to Trinity for its latest holiday performance.
Trinity to host 'Twas the Night' performance Dec. 3