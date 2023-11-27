Advertise
November ending cold and dry

Plenty of sun through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s
Tyler's Monday forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is going to go out on a cold and dry note here in Central and South Alabama. We’re not forecasting any rain to fall between now and sunset Thursday.

Skies will be bright today, tomorrow and Wednesday with ample sunshine. More clouds will be in place on Thursday as our next system gets closer.

The sun we’ll see over the next three days won’t do much to help us warm up. Cold high pressure will keep highs in the mid-50s today and tomorrow. Much of the area should briefly reach the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be well below normal most of this week before warming up this weekend.
Highs will be well below normal most of this week before warming up this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Nighttime temperatures will be in the 30s through the end of the week. Tonight we’ll fall into the mid-30s, tomorrow night it’s near or below freezing and Wednesday night we’ll drop into the lower to middle 30s.

This will result in frost development at least once or twice this week. Tuesday night and Wednesday night are the most likely candidates for widespread frost and near-freezing temperatures.

Three nights in the 30s on the way this week.
Three nights in the 30s on the way this week.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs warm back into the lower 60s Thursday despite more clouds being in place. Those clouds will quickly give way to areawide rain Thursday night through the first half of Friday. This will just be the start of a wet stretch of weather...

Rain, some of which will be heavy, and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast between Friday night and Sunday night. It will not rain during that entire window as some dry breaks will occur. Even so, there will be a good deal of rain for everyone in Central and South Alabama.

Rain between Thursday night and Sunday night will total 2" to 5" across the region.
Rain between Thursday night and Sunday night will total 2" to 5" across the region.(WSFA 12 News)

At this time it’s looking like we’ll see rain totals of 2-4″. This will likely result in the removal of drought and fire concerns for much of our area. With that rain coming over a stretch of 72+ hours it’s unlikely that flooding will occur.

The good news is it will be warmer while the rain falls Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s Friday and the upper 60s this weekend.

Rain exits, clouds thin and colder temperatures arrive. See the new First Alert forecast now.
