November ends on a cold note, but December could start off wet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is almost over, but it looks like the month ends of a cold and dry note here across central and south Alabama. We are not seeing any rain between now and sunset Thursday, but that night we could watch our next chance for wet weather return. December looks to start off soggy, with multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Right now, we are enjoying the sunshine... a few clouds here or there are possible, but mostly sunny and cooler than normal conditions are expected night through Wednesday afternoon. More clouds will be in place Thursday ahead of our next batch of rain.

Just because there is a ton of sun does not mean we will be warm! High pressure will keep things calm, but afternoon temperature only max out in the low and mid 50s today with mid 50s anticipated Tuesday; much of the area should reach the upper 50s by Wednesday.

Nighttime temperatures will be in the 30s through the end of the week. Tonight most towns fall into the low and mid 30s, so near either side of 32°. Tomorrow night it’s near or below freezing for almost everyone once again and Wednesday night we dip into the mid 30s.

Dry and cold end to November, but once December gets here we warm up and see more rain! (WSFA 12 News)

This will result in frost development at least once or twice this week... Tuesday night and Wednesday night are the most likely candidates for widespread frost and freezing temperatures.

Highs warm back into the lower 60s Thursday despite more clouds being in place. Those clouds will quickly give way to area wide rain Thursday night through the first half of Friday. This will just be the start of a wet stretch of weather...

Rain, some of which will be heavy, and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast between Friday night and Sunday night. It will not rain during that entire window as some dry breaks will occur. Even so, there will be a good deal of rain for everyone in Central and South Alabama.

Rain between Thursday night and Sunday night will total 2" to 5" across the region. (WSFA 12 News)

At this time it’s looking like we’ll see rain totals of 2-4″. This will likely result in the removal of drought and fire concerns for much of our area. With that rain coming over a stretch of 72+ hours it’s unlikely that flooding will occur.

The good news is it will be warmer while the rain falls Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s Friday and the upper 60s this weekend.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.