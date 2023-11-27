NWS takes Calera radar site offline for upgrades

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service is confirming that one of its radar sites in central Alabama will be offline for approximately two weeks while upgrades are made.

The KBMX radar, located in Calera (Shelby County), was taken offline Monday and will remain down through at least Dec. 11 while crews work on upgrades and parts replacements designed to extend the radar’s life.

The NWS’s Birmingham office said it will use adjacent radar sites, as well as satellite and other data to continue monitoring weather conditions while the radar site is offline.

RELATED WEATHER COVERAGE

RELATED CONTENT Under the Radar: West Alabama Exposed For thousands of west Alabama residents, severe weather brings extra danger. A "gap" in radar coverage means meteorologists can't "see" most tornadoes there.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.