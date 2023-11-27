Prattville PD to hold a press conference Tuesday regarding August 6 murder investigation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department announced that they will be holding a press conference concerning the August 6 murder investigation.

The press conference will include the District Attorney’s Office and CrimeStoppers. It is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Covered Bridge Parkway.

Prattville police launched a homicide investigation after responding to a call on the 600 block of Covered Bridge Parkway on reports that someone had been shot. Once on the scene, they found the body of a male victim whose name and age have not been released.

