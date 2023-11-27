Advertise
Selma family sets up GoFundMe after mother is murdered

Jasmine Callens
Jasmine Callens(Source: Selma Police Department)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jasmine Callens was a scholar, basketball player, and mother to five children ranging from 5 to 14 years old. She was murdered on Nov. 12.

“She was a very good mother and most of all, her kids loved her,” said Deamber Smiley, who is now mourning the loss of her sister.

According to Selma police the 32-year-old was shot in front of her children by 33-year-old Tramaine Walter.

“It was the saddest moment of my life. And see her kids, they just want their mom, and to know that she won’t be coming back,” said Smiley.

Callen’s children are now in the care of their grandmother. To help during this major life adjustment, Smiley has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the kids. The money will be used to buy clothing and the many expenses that comes with raising children.

“I want my mom to get all the help that she can get. Because leaving behind five kids, that’s a really [hard] job,” said Smiley.

Click here to view the gofundme page.

