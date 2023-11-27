Advertise
Straughn head football coach to retire

Straughn High School’s head football coach, Ashley Kilcrease is retiring.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Straughn High School’s head football coach, Ashley Kilcrease is retiring.

He has been head coach for the Tigers since 2021 and led them to a 24-10 record over three years.

Kilcrease graduated from Brantley and went back to his alma mater as offensive coordinator from 2004-2012 before becoming head coach in 2013. During his time there, Brantley saw 5 successful seasons with an overall 48-16 record.

He also served as the head baseball coach at Brantley from 1998-2012 where he led them to a state championship win in 2009.

From 2018-2020, Kilcrease was the assistant principal at Andalusia Elementary School and helped with their Junior High football team.

Kilcrease said that his retirement was “100% a family decision” and that “Straughn is a great place and definitely hard to leave.”

There is no information on who will take Kilcrease’s place as head coach next season.

