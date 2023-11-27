Advertise
Woman, 1-year-old child die in Wilcox County crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Lower Peach Tree woman and a 1-year-old have died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Investigators say 20-year-old Chakyra Wright and her passenger, a 1-year-old child, were injured when the car Wright was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Wright and the child were transported to an area hospital where they both succumbed to their injuries. Wright was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Wilcox 1, about five miles south of Pine Hill.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

