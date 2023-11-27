Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jennifer Works, 64, of Montgomery.
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
Jasmine Callens
Selma family sets up GoFundMe after mother is murdered
FILE - Jimmy Carter's physician says the death of Rosalynn Carter is a "big loss" for the...
Rosalynn Carter’s passing is a ‘big loss’ for Jimmy Carter, family physician says
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) looks to throwthe ball against Auburn during the first...
Late touchdown pass lifts Alabama over Auburn in 88th Iron Bowl

Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 2 more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners
A guest at Disneyland stripped down before jumping into the water of "It's a Small World."...
Disneyland guests streaks on 'It's a Small World' ride
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
Come out to Trinity for its latest holiday performance.
Trinity to host 'Twas the Night' performance Dec. 3