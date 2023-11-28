Advertise
12-year-old boy in stolen forklift leads police on hourlong chase

The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center. (CITY OF ANN ARBOR - POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who they said stole a forklift from a middle school in Michigan.

At 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor for a report of a child attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the construction vehicle equipped with a forklift being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 mph with emergency lights and sirens on.

The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars while going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After about an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson Road where the driver, identified by police as a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab, police said.

