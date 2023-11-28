Advertise
Ala. Medical Cannabis Commission starts business license presentations

Businesses hoping to get in on Alabama's emerging medical marijuana industry are hoping the third time's the charm.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Presentations started Monday from companies that want to do business in Alabama’s budding medical cannabis industry. This will be the third time the cannabis commission awards business licenses after settling a lawsuit with companies claiming previous licenses were illegal.

The commission will not use the application scores when selecting who to give a business license.

Ten companies told Alabama’s Medical Cannabis Commission why they deserve a business license to cultivate medical cannabis. If selected, companies must start growing the plant within 60 days.

Commission member Taylor Hatchett is also a farmer. She says growing cannabis and other crops require basic elements of light and water, but cannabis will grow solely indoors.

“So that takes a lot of variability out of the equation that your traditional farmer deals with, and will also then allow that time factor to be changed because we can control the growing environment, we’re not waiting until spring,” said Hatchett.

Commission members will rank their preferred companies based on the presentations, written documents submitted by the companies, and comments from the public.

“When somebody is making a presentation, you can kind of read into what they’re thinking, you can see how they have an understanding of the industry, their commitment to it,” said Commission chair Rex Vaughn.

Hatchett is confident the companies they choose will be ready to grow.

“Alabama farmers are, in my opinion, the absolute best farmers that exist,” she said. “And we will without a doubt have some amazing producers that are ready to cultivate and grow this product and create a great product for patients in Alabama.”

The presentation and selection process will last until mid-December, the schedule is available on the commission’s website.

Medical cannabis is expected to be available early next spring.

