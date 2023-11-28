Advertise
Alabama schools don’t have basic security equipment, advisory board says

The first semester ends in the coming weeks, but safety remains top of mind.
The first semester ends in the coming weeks, but safety remains top of mind.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first semester ends in the coming weeks, but safety remains top of mind. The School Safety and Securities Commission was back at the state house Tuesday to try and advance safety measures already in place at Alabama’s public schools.

According to Alabama’s fire marshal, some school systems don’t have basic security equipment including cameras or working alarms. He says money is needed to address these issues. This makes improving security a challenge.

“What might really help one, might be just too much of an interference with another,” said Rep. Terri Collins, commission chair.

Regardless of the security level, there is room for improvement. Members of the commission want to make that happen. School systems have safety coordinators, and commission members say this needs to be a state-funded position.

“If we’re showing that we value this, and we believe it’s going to give you good information to bring back to your school, sometimes a stipend helps elevate the importance of that,” said Collins.

When it comes to responding in case of an emergency, ideas were discussed including providing law enforcement with detailed layouts of a school and creating a concise emergency response plan for each law enforcement agency.

“Our response would be a lot different than just a mall, or Walmart. So it’s a little bit different, because not only once you respond, then you have to go to the place of getting them back to who they belong to, which looks really, really different when it comes to the schools,” said Sgt. Pamela Revels, the Vice President of the National Association of School Resource Officers.

The commission also voiced concern about a lack of mental health services for students in 3rd through 7th grade. This is another component of prevention the commission hopes to address.

The commission plans to meet again in December. They hope to have new bills in time for the upcoming regular legislative session.

